HomeServe USA acquires fourth Phoenix-area HVAC company

HomeServe USA, a Norwalk-based provider of home emergency repair service plans, has acquired its fourth HVAC company in Arizona’s Phoenix metro area in less than a year.

The company has bought Canyon State Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing for an undisclosed sum. Canyon State is a family-run business that was created in 1989 and employs a 28-person team serving customers in six communities within the Phoenix metro region.

Canyon State joins Sterling Air Services, Arizona’s Dukes of Air and Hays Cooling, Heating and Plumbing as Phoenix-area companies that become folded into HomeServe USA’s corporate operations.

Rob DiPietro, managing director for HVAC at HomeServe, explained the company’s fixation with the market is based on its “unprecedented population boom these last several years, which has compelled companies like Canyon State and the others HomeServe has acquired to expand their service offerings, grow their teams and focus on the customer experience.”