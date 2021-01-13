Trumbull firm debuts fall detection app for seniors

Trumbull-based FallCall Solutions has unveiled its FallCall Detect, a patented technology for seniors that combines fall detection with a personal emergency response system.

Available as an Apple Watch app, FallCall Detect can distinguish between a fall from a sitting position with a high-impact fall that can create an injury. If a high-impact fall is detected, FallCall’s medical monitoring service is automatically contacted and emergency services can be dispatched. When a low-impact fall is detected, the user’s pre-designated support community is immediately contacted.

In rolling out its product, FallCall Solutions cited National Council on Aging data that determined falls are the leading cause of fatality for older adults, with one dying from a fall every 19 minutes.

FallCall Detect is being unveiled this week in the AARP Innovation Labs booth at CES 2021. FallCall Solutions is the only Fairfield County-based company participating in the annual CES event, which is being held this week as an all-digital presentation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.