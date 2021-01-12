Saul Singer, former Robison CEO, dies at 84

Saul Singer, the former CEO of the Port Chester-based energy company Robison, died in Florida on Jan. 10 at age 84.

Singer’s father, Harry, founded Original Consumers Oil in 1928. The company served the five boroughs of New York City. Robison Oil had been founded in 1921 and in the 1980s, the Singer family acquired Robison. The operations of Original and Robison were merged. The company grew into a full-service energy company that has expanded to include gas and electricity with more than 200 employees.

Saul Singer was born on May 30, 1936, to Anna and Harry Singer. Saul, his wife, Fran, and their sons oversaw expansion of the company, buying more than 15 regional oil HVAC companies while diversifying into air conditioning services, domestic plumbing and green renewable energy products. Robison is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Singer had been active in the Westchester Jewish community. He was the youngest president of Greenburgh Hebrew Center at age 30 and a founding member of the Solomon Schechter School in White Plains, now the Leffell School.

He was a founding member of the Westchester Business and Professional Division of UJA, chaired the Westchester division of Israel Bonds and the Jewish National Fund. He led a mission to the former Soviet Union to deliver religious items to dissidents and subsequently created the Westchester Conference on Soviet Jewry, now the Westchester Jewish Council, that fought for the release of the Jewish people from behind the Iron Curtain.

He supported White Plains Hospital and dozens of other local charities. In addition, he served as a trustee for the Teamsters Union.

Singer graduated from University of Illinois in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

He is survived by his wife, Fran, and sons Michael, David and Daniel, daughters-in-law Jill and Holly, and grandchildren Cassidy, Delilah, Olivia, Ben, Wyatt, Harrison, Zara and Jared.

Due to Covid-19, in-person funeral services and Shiva are limited to immediate family.