New study names Bridgeport as CT’s worst place to live

By
Phil Hall
-
A new study published by the regional data information site RoadSnacks has placed Bridgeport at the top of its 2021 ranking of the worst places to live in Connecticut, with Danbury and Norwalk also securing berths on this year’s worst 10 list.

Bridgeport
Downtown Bridgeport. Photo courtesy Magicpiano / Creative Commons

Bridgeport, which ranked third in last year’s RoadSnacks list, earned its unwelcome designation for having the highest unemployment rate in the state (12.5%), the seventh lowest median home value ($174,700), a 21.8% poverty rate and a higher-than-average crime rate.

“And if weather matters,” the study added, “Bridgeport is one of the worst spots, based on rain, snow, sunny days and humidity.”

Danbury ranked eighth, with the RoadSnacks study authors citing high crime, low home values and lower-than-average income levels.

“When you add it all up, Danbury really is quite an undesirable place to live,” the study sneered. “The people who have to live in here could use a big hug right about now.”

The 10 Worst Places To Live In Connecticut For 2021
  1. Bridgeport
  2. Hartford
  3. Waterbury
  4. New Haven
  5. Derby
  6. New London
  7. New Britain
  8. Danbury
  9. Norwalk
  10. Ansonia

Norwalk ranked ninth, with the study claiming the shoreline city needs “some tough love” to help correct its perceived problems.

“There’s not a lot to do here, and when you factor in some of the lowest student support in the state and some of the worst weather, it’s not a place you might want to move to,” the study said. “And the crime in Norwalk is the 13th highest in the state, where 1 in 71.0 people have a chance of being the victim of a property crime, according to the latest FBI numbers.”

RoadSnacks number crunched its data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent American Community Survey and from the FBI Uniform Crime Report.

Phil Hall
