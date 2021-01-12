Westport-headquartered Newman’s Own Inc. has named David Best as CEO.

Best served as president and chief operating officer of the food company since 2015 and will retain the role of president while taking on the chief executive position. He replaces Robert Forrester, who was fired in July 2019 following allegations of harassment against a female staff member.

Earlier in his career, Best served as a senior business director for Unilever North America and held marketing director positions at Atkins Nutritional Inc. and General Mills.

“Dave’s appointment as CEO recognizes his significant contributions to date and his commitment to building an organization that strengthens the Newman’s Own brand and grows revenues for Newman’s Own Foundation,” said Ellen Marram, board chairwoman for Newman’s Own Inc.