Redding’s Meadow Ridge under new operators

Phil Hall
Benchmark Senior Living, a Massachusetts-headquartered provider of senior living services in the Northeast, has become the operator and part-owner of Meadow Ridge, a continuing care retirement community in Redding.

meadow ridgeMeadow Ridge is Connecticut’s largest retirement community, spanning a 136-acre property that has 415 apartment homes and a workforce of more than 300 employees. It offers independent living, assisted living, nursing and rehabilitation on the  campus.

Chris Barstein, a Benchmark executive director, has been appointed to oversee Meadow Ridge’s operations. Affiliates of Senior Care Development LLC, the community’s original developers, will retain majority ownership in the facility.

