Investment firm Trexquant renews Stamford lease

Quantitative investment firm Trexquant has renewed its lease at First Stamford Place for 9,805 square feet, through July 2024.

The announcement was made by Empire State Realty Trust, which owns, manages, acquires and repositions office and retail properties — including the Empire State Building — throughout the greater New York metropolitan area.

“ESRT is happy to extend our relationship with Trexquant,” said Jeffrey H. Newman, senior vice president of ESRT, who added that the property’s proximity to the Stamford Transportation Center makes it an “ideal location for companies to recruit and retain employees from across the tristate area.”

Trexquant has been a tenant at First Stamford Place since 2012.

Torey Walsh from Newmark Knight Frank represented Trexquant in the lease negotiations. Newman and Kimberly Zaccagnino represented ESRT, along with Jay Hruska, Steve Baker, Bill Montague, and John Altieri from Cushman & Wakefield.