Norwalk’s LBB Specialties takes majority interest in Florida chemical company

LBB Specialties in Norwalk has acquired a majority interest in Custom Chemical Services Inc., a regional specialty chemical and ingredients distributor based in Medley, Florida. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CCS President Chad Hicks will continue to manage the business.

LBB Specialties, through its subsidiaries, American International Chemical, Charkit Chemical Co., Custom Ingredients Inc. and Dien LLC, is part of the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry. It provides specialty chemicals to a wide range of customers and sources from a diverse base of chemical producers globally.

“CCS built its reputation as a strong regional distributor by partnering with high-quality principals and providing excellent service to its loyal customers,” remarked LBB CEO Darren Birkelbach.