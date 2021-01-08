Ocean State Job Lot to open first Fairfield County store in Danbury

Discount retailer Ocean State Job Lot has announced plans to enter the Fairfield County market with a store in Danbury.

The new store will occupy 45,000-square-feet in the 17 Backus Ave. location that was previously occupied by Toys R Us until the chain shut down operations in the summer of 2018. No opening date has been announced by the company.

The Rhode Island-headquartered Ocean State Job Lot has 10 stores spread across Connecticut’s Litchfield, New Haven and Hartford counties. In New York, it operates locations in Fishkill, Mahopac, Nanuet, New City and Poughkeepsie. The chain, which has approximately 140 stores in nine states, specializes in discounted closeout merchandise including grocery items, clothing, home and garden supplies, health and beauty products, and pet supplies.