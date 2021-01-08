IBM taps Martin Schroeter to lead new spinoff company

IBM has named Martin Schroeter to become CEO of the new, independent company that will be created in the Armonk-based tech giant’s split into two separate entities.

The new company, which has yet to be formally named, will consist of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. Schroeter retired from IBM in June 2020 after serving in several executive positions including senior vice president of global markets and chief financial officer.

“Martin is a world-class leader and is uniquely qualified to drive the long-term success of the new, independent company,” said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM, adding that Schroeter is an “inspiring, results-driven executive.”

The division of IBM into two entities is expected to be finalized before the end of the year. This marks IBM’s second major executive appointment announcement this week, following the news that former Trump Administration economic adviser Gary Cohn was joining the company as vice chairman.