NY and CT auto insurance premiums higher than national average

New York and Connecticut drivers are paying annual auto insurance premiums that are higher than the national average, according to a new study released by ValuePenguin.com.

Going into 2021, the national average for auto insurance premiums is $1,636. New York drivers have the seventh highest auto insurance premiums in the nation and pay an average of $2,075, or 27% above the national average, while Connecticut drivers carry the eleventh highest premiums and pay an average of $1,959, or 20% higher than the national average.

However, the Connecticut average is 0.8% lower year-over-year while the New York average is up 1.2% in the same period.

Within the two states, the study found New Yorkers had choices for minimum liability auto insurance policies ranging from $1,004 per year from State Farm to $2,028 from Allstate; military veterans who are eligible for the USAA policy pay an average of $712 per year. In Connecticut, minimum liability policies range from $634 per month from Travelers to $1,104 from Geico; USAA members pay an average of $690.