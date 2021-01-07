Home Arts & Leisure Bruce Museum receives $45K Covid relief grant

Bruce Museum receives $45K Covid relief grant

By
Karen Sackowitz
-
SHARE

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich has received a grant of $45,456 from Connecticut Humanities (CTH), the state’s affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and counterpart to the state’s Office of the Arts.

Bruce Museum Greenwich
Bruce Museum Executive Director and CEO Robert Wolterstorff with a model of what the Bruce will look like following renovations. Photograph by Bob Rozycki

The grant is part of a relief package to 50 Connecticut museums and other nonprofit humanities organizations.

In all, grants totaling $1.5 million were approved by the CTH’s board of directors in December. They are intended to help 501(c)(3) nonprofit humanities organizations with full-time staff and annual operating budgets of at least $450,000 recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re grateful to Connecticut Humanities and the state and federal agencies that help support Museums, as well as to the Bruce Museum’s family of members and benefactors who have demonstrated a selfless generosity during these trying and unprecedented times,” said Robert Wolterstorff, The Susan E. Lynch executive director.

“Thanks to all of these supports, the Bruce has maintained its operations – even moving many programs online – without having to furlough or lay off our hardworking and incredibly talented staff.”

Like many organizations, the Bruce Museum has survived a state mandated closing, as well as cancellation of its major fundraising events. This past fall, the museum began  construction of a three-story, 43,000-square-foot addition. The new space is slated to be completed by the fall of 2022.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here