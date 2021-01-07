Bruce Museum receives $45K Covid relief grant

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich has received a grant of $45,456 from Connecticut Humanities (CTH), the state’s affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and counterpart to the state’s Office of the Arts.

The grant is part of a relief package to 50 Connecticut museums and other nonprofit humanities organizations.

In all, grants totaling $1.5 million were approved by the CTH’s board of directors in December. They are intended to help 501(c)(3) nonprofit humanities organizations with full-time staff and annual operating budgets of at least $450,000 recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re grateful to Connecticut Humanities and the state and federal agencies that help support Museums, as well as to the Bruce Museum’s family of members and benefactors who have demonstrated a selfless generosity during these trying and unprecedented times,” said Robert Wolterstorff, The Susan E. Lynch executive director.

“Thanks to all of these supports, the Bruce has maintained its operations – even moving many programs online – without having to furlough or lay off our hardworking and incredibly talented staff.”

Like many organizations, the Bruce Museum has survived a state mandated closing, as well as cancellation of its major fundraising events. This past fall, the museum began construction of a three-story, 43,000-square-foot addition. The new space is slated to be completed by the fall of 2022.