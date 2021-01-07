Reports claim Trump to leave from Stewart Airport to Scotland ahead of Biden inauguration

A Scottish newspaper and an aviation news website are raising the possibility that President Trump is planning to leave the country from New York Stewart International Airport on the day before President-elect Biden’s inauguration and fly to his golf resort in Scotland.

Herald Scotland, citing an anonymous source, is reporting that Glasgow Prestwick Airport has been told to expect the arrival of a U.S. military Boeing 757 aircraft on Jan. 19, the day prior to the Biden inauguration. The airport is near the outgoing president’s Trump Turnberry golf resort.

While the Herald Scotland report speculated that aircraft could be Air Force Two, which has been used by Vice President Pence and First Lady Melania Trump, SimpleFlying.com has expanded on the initial story by noting Trump maintains a private Boeing 757 – N757AF, nicknamed “Trump Force One” – and has kept the aircraft in storage at Stewart Airport since 2019. Trump’s aircraft was recently taken to Louisiana for maintenance, reportedly in preparation for his post-White House life.

Following yesterday’s riot by his supporters on Capitol Hill, Trump pledged to enact an “orderly transition” to a Biden presidency. But he has yet to publicly concede his defeat in November’s election and has not committed to attend the Biden inauguration.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon responded to the news reports by publicly reminding Trump that her country is under a new Covid-19 lockdown and suggesting he would be barred from entering Scotland.

“We are not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now and that would apply to him, just as it applies to anybody else,” she said. “And coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.”