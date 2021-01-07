UConn to offer online courses in disadvantaged high school districts

The University of Connecticut has announced its participation in the National Education Equity Lab, a program to provide students from lower-income school districts with access to free college credit-bearing online courses.

The program involves school districts in New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Antonio, Buffalo and Meriden, Connecticut.

UConn’s participation begins this spring in partnership with Yale University on the course “The Science of Happiness” taught by Yale professor Laurie Santos. UConn faculty will begin teaching classes in the fall, with subjects to be determined at a later date.

High school students who successfully complete the courses will receive UConn credits through the school’s Early College Experience program. Other educational institutions involved in the program include Cornell University, Harvard University and Howard University.

“This partnership provides a great opportunity to introduce students across the country to the UConn brand and provides a great opportunity for us to build relationships with potential UConn students,” Associate Vice Provost Peter Diplock of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning said.

“It will help us advance our goals of attracting a more diverse student body from different geographic regions. Access to these courses can be a transformative moment for these students.”