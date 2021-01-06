Gov. Lamont’s State of the State address: ‘I have never been more optimistic about our future’

Gov. Lamont’s State of the State address: ‘I have never been more...

“Let this be the year of the Connecticut comeback!” Gov. Ned Lamont announced during his annual State of the State address today, putting a positive spin on what has taken place over a year that was inevitably focused upon the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noting that last year’s State of the State address “seems like a long, long time ago,” the governor used his pre-recorded 15 minutes mostly to reflect on his administration’s accomplishments in 2020, saving most of his expectations for 2021 toward the end.

“Goodbye, 2020 – and good riddance,” Lamont said, describing the past 12 months as “a year that has been the most challenging and humbling of my life.”

“Two years ago, as your new governor, you welcomed me into the ‘room where it happens’,” the governor said, referring to the Hamilton song. “This year, that room has become a virtual room.”

Sticking with the hit Broadway musical, he referenced another song with, “We are all thinking about the vaccine, which only makes a difference if nobody ‘wastes their shot.’”

Public Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford and Trinity Healthcare President Reggie Eadie’s formation of the state’s Vaccine Advisory Group has resulted in “giving us confidence that it is safe and effective to take the vaccine,” he said. As previously reported, that group has endorsed suggestions by the national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on who will be eligible for the next wave of vaccinations.

Following thanks to essential workers, including health care, teaching trades as well as the National Guard – and a moment of silence – the governor noted that to date over 6,000 residents have died due to the virus.

“Schools and universities are trying their hardest to stay open, businesses are fighting for their survival and working families are struggling to stay afloat,” he added.

Noting that he has long “stressed the importance of resetting the relationships with our neighboring and regional states” – which played a part in developing a regional strategy for combating Covid with the governors of New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island – Lamont said, “Covid is not the only challenge that doesn’t respect borders.

“I am going to continue to build upon those relationships to implement more effective and less expensive solutions, such as faster transportation options which incentivize a move to all electric vehicles, a zero-carbon electric grid and stronger protections against cyberattacks,” he said.

In addition, the Lamont administration is working with its neighboring states – and remains hopeful that “our tribal partners” at Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun – “on a path forward to modernize gaming in our state, as well as the legislature on legalization of marijuana.”

Pro-sports betting, legalizing marijuana

“Sports betting, internet gaming and legalized marijuana are happening all around us,” the governor said. “Let’s not surrender these opportunities to out-of-state markets or, even worse, underground markets.”

Returning to Covid, Lamont said the state has realized “a renewed understanding that affordable, quality health care is not only essential to us as individuals, but critically important for the well-being of our communities.

“If you cannot get tested, if you cannot quarantine safely, if you don’t have ready access to the vaccine, that’s not only dangerous for you, that’s dangerous for all of us,” he said.

With health care “the fastest growing piece of our state budget and your family budget,” the governor noted that the state has implemented cost and quality benchmarks for health care procedures and services, which he said are similar to benchmarks that “have saved Massachusetts families and taxpayers billions of dollars.”

In addition, he noted efforts by Comptroller Kevin Lembo to prioritize centers of health care excellence “where your family can count on higher quality health care at less cost – this is true for our small businesses and state employees alike” – and by Attorney General William Tong to hold down generic drug prices.

“This year,” Lamont said, “Connecticut expanded health care access at less cost for the first time in years.”

The Connecticut legislature’s approval of paid family and medical leave, and (as of June 1, 2023) the $15 minimum wage, have played critical roles during the pandemic, he said.

The governor also cited the struggles of small businesses to survive in the current environment, noting, “We are continuing to provide grants to keep you afloat until federal aid arrives, especially for the hospitality and restaurant sectors, which have been hit hardest.”

He also referenced the Shared Work Program as having “streamlined our unemployment benefit program so employers can save jobs and retain their workers until the economy is fully back.”

Lamont further touted the state’s efforts to provide computers, internet access and broadband to underprivileged students “for the foreseeable future. When the pandemic struck, we worked together – public, private, and nonprofits – to solve this digital divide.”

After acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden’s nomination of state Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona as the U.S. Secretary of Education, Lamont declared that Connecticut will be “the first state to broaden the teaching of history and social studies to make sure that our Black and Hispanic children, along with their white peers, have a better appreciation of their histories and civilizations, including Native American history, which are so much about who they are and who we are.

“This year,” he continued, “we will continue to emphasize our best-in-the-nation public schools and workforce development, making sure every child, regardless of ZIP code, race, color, or creed, has the best opportunity at the starting line of life.”

Although he did not directly reference the current White House occupant, the governor recognized Secretary of the State Denise Merrill’s “making it easier for us to vote safely – and with integrity – during this pandemic. Voters appreciated the absentee ballots and early voting. We should make this permanent.”

As for the state’s economy, Lamont lauded the “on-time, honestly balanced budget” that was passed in 2019, which “included a down payment on paying off our longstanding pension liabilities and created the largest rainy day fund in our state’s history.

“In these turbulent economic times,” he declared, “we are well positioned to fund our critical services without draconian cuts or broad tax increases.

State ‘well positioned’ economically

“Commentators across the country are applauding our budgetary approach,” Lamont said. “Outside analysts have repeatedly reported that Connecticut is getting its fiscal house in order and Treasurer Shawn Wooden appreciates that we can now borrow at the lowest interest rates in our history, helping us to rebuild our economy at less cost to our taxpayers.”

Quality of life, education and a more stable fiscal outlook have resulted in families and new businesses “giving us a second look and choosing Connecticut,” he said. “Tens of thousands of young families have moved to the state for the first time in a generation because they recognize and appreciate our Connecticut values.

“Covid may not be our last pandemic,” the governor continued, “and our new neighbors arriving in moving vans prefer quarantining in a small backyard rather than in a small apartment or telecommuting rather than taking a crowded subway.”

Addressing the coming year, “We will be expanding our commitment to affordable housing, access to broadband, transit-oriented development, open choice school incentives, as well as an expansion of our workforce development and small business growth fund,” Lamont stated. “That’s how we get Connecticut growing again, and working for all of our families, with liberty and justice for all.

“The next year will continue to be a challenging time for our state and nation, but I have never been more optimistic about our future,” he continued. “Through our shared values and commitment to one another, we will rise above this crisis and build a better tomorrow. Today is the first day of Connecticut’s comeback story.”

Reactions

“We look forward to another productive two years working together with Gov. Lamont and our colleagues in the House to better Connecticut for all residents,” Lamont’s fellow Democrats, Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (New Haven) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (Norwalk), said in a statement released following the speech.

“The 2021 legislative session will be like no other, and our focus will be to protect the public’s health and help people recover economically, physically, and mentally.

“Connecticut has taken appropriate and responsible measures to protect people in our state,” they concluded, “but there is more work to be done. We know that by continuing to follow the science and care for our neighbors we will get through this together.”

Chris DiPentima, president and CEO of the CBIA, applauded the governor’s address for being essentially aligned with his organization’s recently launched marketing campaign “Rebuilding Connecticut,” which includes small business relief, workforce development, and infrastructure investment.

“I liked that he called this the year of Connecticut’s comeback,” DiPentima said. “We agree that now is the time to take advantage of the opportunities we have to reimagine what Connecticut might look like — to become stronger and better than we were before the pandemic.”

As for the speech’s lack of specifics, DiPentima said he was confident that those would come. “This was meant as a high-level vision of what we need to do to move forward,” he said. “The policies and the budget address will provide the details.”

Andrew Markowski, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) in Connecticut, however, expressed some disappointment that the governor didn’t go further with pledging aid to small businesses.

Lamont’s decision to continue offering grants “is helpful, but this will not be a quick recovery for these employers, so much more is needed,” Markowski said. “The best thing lawmakers can do in concert with the governor is to avoid legislation that adds to the cost of doing business, that piles on more complex regulations, or imposes inflexible mandates.

“One important cost that small business owners are concerned about is the expected rise in unemployment taxes,” he continued. “The layoffs leading to that increase are not the fault of small business owners, so we hope lawmakers consider finding a way to cover that cost.”