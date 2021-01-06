Belgian chocolate shop is first new business to open in Fairfield this year

Belgian chocolate shop is first new business to open in Fairfield this...

BE Chocolat has opened at 75 Hillside Road in Fairfield. The European-style artist’s workshop (atelier) and retail shop, designed by Fairfield architect Christian Arkay-Leliever, features Belgian chocolates that are handcrafted in small batches.

The space also will host chocolate-making classes, according to Benoit Racquet, who with his wife, Sylvie Fortin, own the shop.

BE Chocolat has been available at various stores within Fairfield County, but this marks its first physical location.

“The response to our chocolate was tremendous, leading us to make this move to brick and mortar,” Racquet said. “It is our passion to create premium Belgian chocolate, and we’re thrilled to be the first business opening in 2021 in Fairfield.”

“Online ordering will continue throughout the nation for individual customers and we offer a white glove approach for corporate gifts to companies such as Tiffany and Co., Mastercard, Bridgewater, BIC and the Windward School among many others,” Fortin noted, adding that the Fairfield location will also provide curbside pickup.