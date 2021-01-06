Ex-Trump economic chief Gary Cohn joins IBM as vice chairman

IBM has announced the appointment of Gary Cohn as vice chairman and a member of its Executive Leadership Team.

Cohn served in the Trump White House as assistant to the president for economic policy and director of the National Economic Council from January 2017 until April 2018. Prior to his tenure in Washington, he was president and chief operating officer of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. from 2006 through 2016.

He is currently co-chairman of Cohn Robbins Holding Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company, is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s Systemic Resolution Advisory Committee and is chairman of the board of Pallas Advisors.

According to a statement issued by the Armonk-headquartered IBM, Cohn will “work in partnership with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and the IBM Executive Leadership Team on a wide range of business initiatives and external engagement, in areas including business development, client services, public advocacy and client relationship management.”