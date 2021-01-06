PepsiCo debuts marketing push to support Black-owned restaurants

PepsiCo has announced the launch of “Dig In,” a marketing initiative designed to increase patronage at the nation’s Black-owned restaurants.

According to the Purchase-headquartered company, Dig In has a goal of generating at least $100 million in sales for Black-owned restaurants over the next five years. Pepsi introduced Dig In through a commercial on NFL Network Media and NFL.com featuring Black-owned restaurants in four cities.

PepsiCo is using the Dig In platform to encourage Black restaurateurs to enable the company’s corporate resources, including business services, training and mentorship. The company recently rolled out the Black Restaurants Deliver program, an eight-week, no-cost consultancy to enable online ordering and delivery capabilities at 400 restaurants in more than 40 communities over the next five years.

“Our mission to connect Black-owned restaurants with the access, business acceleration, and visibility needed to thrive requires a clear call to action: Dig In,” said Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Global Foodservice. “Dig In to the vibrant, delicious menus of Black-owned restaurants. Help build this moment into a sustainable movement that enables businesses to continue serving as cornerstones of our communities.”