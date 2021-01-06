The Artful Mix closes New Canaan store, switches to e-commerce

The Artful Mix, an independently owned New Canaan retailer specializing in jewelry, fine art and handcrafted gifts, will be closing its store at 134 Elm. St. on Jan. 15 and switching to an e-commerce business.

The store, which operates on a co-op model featuring the works of local artists and craftsmen, opened in March 2017 as Ally-Bally-Bee before changing ownership and its name in two years later. In an interview with the hyperlocal site NewCanaanite.com, store owner Suzanne Nardi stated she also planned to expand her business to include art consulting for local residences, adding the store would return in pop-up events around New Canaan.

“I still want to be involved in the community,” said Nardi, acknowledging the difficulty in running a retail store during the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to her decision. “We will have items that people are accustomed to. We will still work with local artists.”