Open-air market planned at Stratford’s Shakespeare Theatre site

A new bimonthly open-air market is coming to the grounds of the long-shuttered American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford.

The Shakespeare Market will be held on the first and third Sundays of each month, beginning Jan. 17 and running through April 18. According to the market’s website, the endeavor will offer “crafts, food vendors and activities supported by community organization partners.” The website also encourages visitors to explore Stratford’s “hidden gems,” including its waterfront attractions.

The market is the first new activity to take place on the grounds of the American Shakespeare Theatre that was completely destroyed in a fire that began in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2019. The celebrated venue saw its last live performance in 1989 and was shuttered ever since. Last August, a $70 million plan was floated by an independent group to construct a replica of London’s Shakespeare-era Globe Theatre at the 12-acre Stratford site, but to date nothing has come of this proposal.