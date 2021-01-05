Fairfield County localities top 2021 ranking of best CT school districts

Fairfield County municipalities occupied seven of the top 10 rankings in the 2021 list of Connecticut’s best school districts released by Niche, an online school data resource.

In compiling its annual study, Niche analyzed federal and state data relating to test scores, graduation rates, SAT and ACT scores and reviews from students and parents.

Within Connecticut, Westport, New Canaan, Darien, Wilton and Greenwich occupied the top five berths as the best Connecticut school districts, with Weston and Ridgefield ranking eighth and ninth. Among the school districts receiving numerical rankings, Shelton and Stamford were the lowest ranked Fairfield County entities with 74th and 75th place rankings, respectively.

In Niche’s category of the most diverse school districts, four Fairfield County localities were in the top 10: Stamford (second place), Norwalk (third place), Danbury (fifth place) and Stratford (sixth place).

Westport and New Canaan placed first and second in the category for the best place to teach in Connecticut, while New Canaan and Wilton were ranked second and third highest among the safest school districts in the state. Darien and Westport ranked second and third as the best school districts for athletes.

For Niche’s overall ranking of Connecticut’s best schools, which encompassed public and private schools covering both K-12 and 9-12 for its analysis, only two Fairfield County private high schools were in the top 10: Greenwich Academy in sixth place and Stamford’s King School in 10th place.