NY and CT among top states for 2020 outbound migration

New York and Connecticut were among the states that experienced the highest levels of outbound migration last year, according to United Van Lines’ 2020 National Movers Study.

New York ranked second in the study, up from a third place ranking last year, with a 66.9% total outbound migration. The prime reasons for residents to exit the Empire State included job opportunities (34.19% of departures), retirement (25.26%) and family needs (22.68%).

Connecticut was fourth among the states with the highest 2020 outbound migration activity, the same ranking as the previous year, with a 63.5% total outbound migration. Connecticut mirrored New York for the top reasons for departure: job opportunities (34.19% of departures), retirement (25.26%) and family needs (22.68%).

For the fourth consecutive year, New Jersey topped the outbound migration list at 70%, while Idaho was the state with the highest percentage of inbound migration for the second straight year, with a 70% share of new arrivals.

United Van Lines based its data on household moves handled by the company within the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., and ranked the states based off the inbound and outbound percentages of total moves in each state.