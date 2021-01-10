Bridgeport’s newest fashion retailer, Richual Boutique, brings pizazz to thrift store apparel

When Brittany Rae informed her family and friends that she wanted to open a retail store, the reaction was unanimous.

“Everyone tried to talk me out of it,” she recalled, with a laugh. “I was very discouraged by my own family, who were telling me that brick-and-mortars are phasing out and all of that. But this is my dream — I’ve always dreamed of having a brick-and-mortar.”

In October, Rae’s dream came true when she opened Richual Boutique in a ground floor store within Bridgeport’s Arcade Mall. Rae’s brick-and-mortar store followed three years as an e-commerce thrift store.

“I’ve been a thrifter since high school,” Rae said. “Even before that, yeah, I used to thrift with my grandmother. It has always been something that I’m really passionate about.”

Rae’s approach to thrift shop retailing is to focus on high-quality merchandise that would not look out of place in a pricey department store. She personally acquires her inventory by scouting other thrift and consignment shops, estate sales and e-commerce sites, keeping in mind her shoppers’ budgets and circumstances.

“My goal is to help people who face adversities,” she explained. “My goal is to make you look good, and I want to create a luxury space for people that can’t afford that shopping experience. It’s a thrift shop, but you still get some type of luxury experience as well.”

A Long Island native, Rae moved to Connecticut last March and began looking for a commercial property. She settled on the historic Arcade Mall, built in 1889 and home to independently owned smaller businesses.

“I saw the space and I loved it,” she said. “And even though Covid is going on, I just wanted to jump on the opportunity.”

Rae serves as fashion consultant for her customers, offering both classic items that never go out of style along with a selection of ongoing trends to keep shoppers up-to-date. She sanitizes all items before putting them on the rack and handles whatever repairs might be required before apparel gets a price tag, which ranges between $5 and $20 per item.

“I want to keep everything super affordable,” she said. “If I come across a designer item, I still keep it reasonable. But I would obviously have to raise the price a little bit when it comes to really high-end items.”

Rae’s selection is mostly aimed at women, although she has a small men’s clothing selection and she is planning to expand into a children’s collection and offer artwork for sale.

At the moment, Richual Boutique is open three days a week — Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rae runs the store as a one-woman operation and balances her retail endeavor with part-time work as a case manager in a homeless shelter.

“I went to school for psychology,” she said. “I also have worked for nonprofits since I was 17.”

Rae is promoting Richual Boutique through Facebook and Instagram, along with signs posted in Bridgeport’s downtown. She has also opened the store to independent vendors who have set up tables to sell beauty supplies and jewelry, noting that these pop-up endeavors “bring in a crowd.”

For the future, Rae envisions opening a second store on the 125th Street shopping district in Harlem. As for her first three months in business, Rae is satisfied with what she has achieved.

“It’s obviously not as busy as it should be due to Covid,” she said. “But I can’t complain. I didn’t think anybody was going to walk in here and I prepared myself for the worst — and it turned out a little better than I thought. I’m doing okay and I’m thankful for that. I’m able to sustain this and my other job, so I’m going to keep it like this as long as possible.”