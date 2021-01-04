Pants on fire: ‘Liar Liar’ licensor charges White Plains firm of swiping profits

The Canadian company that licenses “Liar Liar,” the 1965 one-hit wonder of The Castaways, claims that a White Plains music company is improperly profiting off the song.

“Liar Liar” reached number 12 on the Billboard charts, with the timeless chorus, “Liar liar, pants on fire, your nose is longer than a telephone wire,” evoking the angst of a man confronting his lover about her promiscuity.

“You been out all night, know you been bad,” declares verse 1, “don’t tell me different, know it’s a lie.”

Unidisc Music Inc. of Pointe Claire, Quebec, accused 43 North Broadway LLC of unauthorized licensing, in a Dec. 28 complaint filed in U.S. District Court, White Plains.

The Castaways, a Minnesota band, never hit the charts again. But “Liar Liar” endured in movies, including “Good Morning, Vietnam,” “Married to the Mob” and “It’s a Bikini World.”

Unidisc said it acquired exclusive rights to “Liar Liar” in 2000. It claims that 43 North Broadway – once based in Manhattan and now at the 360 Hamilton Ave. building – has refused to cease and desist from licensing the song.

43 North Broadway describes itself as a “global rights management company focused on acquiring iconic heritage, entertainment-based intellectual property.”

Unidisc is demanding that 43 North Broadway stop licensing “Liar Liar” and account for all monies received from unauthorized licensing of the song.

The White Plains firm did not respond to an email requesting its side of the story.

Unidisc is represented by Manhattan attorney James P. Cinque.