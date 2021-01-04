When the General Assembly convenes on Wednesday, it will be minus a familiar face: State Sen. Carlo Leone, who was reelected in November, will instead serve as a special adviser to state Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti.

Leone, whose 27th district includes Stamford and Darien, joined the Senate in 2011 following a special election. Before that, he served in the Connecticut House Of Representatives, representing the 148th District from 2003 to 2011.

In addition to being deputy president pro tempore in the Senate, the Democrat chaired the Transportation Committee; was vice chair of Finance, Revenue & Bonding; and served on the Commerce; Legislative Management; Public Safety & Security; and Veterans’ Affairs Committees.

His resignation from the Senate is effective tomorrow.

“It has been my great honor to serve as the Senator for the 27th District and as a member of the Connecticut Senate and I will forever cherish my time there,” he said in his resignation letter, delivered to Secretary of the State Denise Merrill over the weekend.

In a statement, Merrill noted, “Under state law, the governor has 10 days to issue a writ of election to choose a successor in the 27th state Senate district. That special election must be held on the 46th day after the issuance of the writ of election. Major party conventions must take place by 36 days before the special election.”