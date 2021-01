Alex Philippidis of White Plains, has been promoted to senior business editor at “Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News” (GEN) and “Clinical OMICs.” He specializes in biopharma business news and industry issues for both publications, and their parent company, Mary Ann Liebert Inc. of New Rochelle. GEN covers the entire bioproduct life cycle, including drug discovery, early-stage R&D, applied research, bioprocessing and…