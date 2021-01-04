Brody Wilkinson and Hermenze & Marcantonio law firms merge

Law firms Brody Wilkinson PC and Hermenze & Marcantonio LLC have merged, effective Jan. 1.

The two firms will operate as Brody Wilkinson PC from its main office at 2507 Post Road in Southport. Hermenze & Marcantonio – whose principals David R. Hermenze, Edward Marcantonio and James D. Funnell Jr., along with their staff, have transitioned to Brody Wilkinson – had been based in Westport.

“With a combined trusts and estates practice now 14 lawyers-strong that is supported by a highly skilled team of professionals, our sum is greater than our parts,” said Brody principal Ronald B. Noren.

“In addition, Brody Wilkinson is better poised to extend our considerable reach into lower Fairfield County even further with Hermenze & Marcantonio’s deeply entrenched roots in the greater Westport community.”

In addition to their Fairfield County presence, both firms have a significant number of New York-based clients in Westchester County and New York City, where Brody Wilkinson maintains an office.