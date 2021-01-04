Home Fairfield Bridgeport’s Mangoz Sports Bar fined $10K for violating state Covid restrictions

Bridgeport’s Mangoz Sports Bar fined $10K for violating state Covid restrictions

Phil Hall
Bridgeport’s Mangoz Sports Bar was slapped with a $10,000 fine by the state for violating Gov. Ned Lamont’s Executive Order No. 9N related to gathering size restrictions during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Mangoz Sports Bar
Photo by Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media

The fine was enacted after a Dec. 20 incident at the 456 Connecticut Ave. bar when police were called following reports of gunshots. The Connecticut Department of Public Health, which issued the fine against the business, determined that the business violated the governor’s edicts on having more than 25 people inside the establishment. It was also open past the state’s mandatory 10 p.m. closing time.

In addition, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection determined Mangoz
Sports Bar’s liquor license expired in August and was not renewed.

“While the overwhelming number of businesses in Connecticut have done a great job partnering with the state and complying with the necessary protocols to prevent the spread of this virus, a small number still think the rules don’t apply to them, and these enforcement actions are necessary for those who put the health and safety of their customers and staff at risk,” Lamont said in a statement.

“I thank officials with the city of Bridgeport for working with the state to take a strong stand on enforcing these important safety measures.”

This marks the first time that a Connecticut business received a $10,000 fine for violating the governor’s executive orders. The owners of the bar did not publicly comment on the fine.

