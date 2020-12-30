Danbury’s Ibiza Tapas shuts down today

Ibiza Tapas, a staple of Danbury’s restaurant scene for the past decade, is permanently closing today.

Located at 93 Mill Plain Road, the restaurant specialized in tapas dishes, along with traditional Spanish meals and desserts. The restaurant’s management recently started Spain at Home, an e-commerce site offering Spanish foods.

“Being a part of this community for the past 10 years has been an honor and we have loved every minute of it,” said the management on its Facebook page. “You, our customers, mean the world to us and we are so grateful for your support this past year. If you have an Ibiza Tapas gift card it will be honored at our sister restaurant, Ibiza Kitchen, 76 King Street in Chappaqua.”