Sweetgreen restaurant chain opens first Connecticut eatery in Greenwich

Phil Hall
The Sweetgreen restaurant chain has opened its first Connecticut location at 102 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich.

Founded in 2007 and operating more than 100 restaurants in 10 states, Sweetgreen is a fast casual eatery specializing in salads, bowls and entrees using seasonal ingredients sourced from regional farms. On its website, the company stated that it demands “high sustainability and animal safety standards” from its sourcing partners.

Earlier this year, Sweetgreen signed a 10-year lease for its new 3,100-square-foot Greenwich location that was previously occupied by Giggle, a retailer specializing in baby apparel and toys. The restaurant’s management announced on its Facebook page that it will be “donating meals to the local chapter of the NAACP in continued solidarity with the movement for Black lives.”

