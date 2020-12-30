Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department acquires Tesla Model Y as patrol car

The Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department has become the first local law enforcement agency to have a Tesla Model Y electric vehicle as part of its patrol fleet.

The Model Y was introduced this year with a $49,990 starting price. The vehicle has a 351-mile range and can achieve sustained speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. The police department, which did not state how much it paid for the vehicle, has assigned its Model Y to its detective unit.

The department used its Facebook page to declare its new vehicle was “the first Model Y that has been outfitted with lights, sirens and radio for police use – in the whole country (maybe even the world!).” However, California’s Fremont Police Department, which was the first to incorporate a Tesla vehicle into its fleet in 2019, acquired its own Model Y in July but did not publicly announce the acquisition until November. The Westport Police Department was the first in the region to buy a Tesla, acquiring a Model 3 in December 2019.