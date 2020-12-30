Home Crime Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department acquires Tesla Model Y as patrol car

Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department acquires Tesla Model Y as patrol car

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

The Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department has become the first local law enforcement agency to have a Tesla Model Y electric vehicle as part of its patrol fleet.

The Model Y was introduced this year with a $49,990 starting price. The vehicle has a 351-mile range and can achieve sustained speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. The police department, which did not state how much it paid for the vehicle, has assigned its Model Y to its detective unit.

The department used its Facebook page to declare its new vehicle was “the first Model Y that has been outfitted with lights, sirens and radio for police use – in the whole country (maybe even the world!).” However, California’s Fremont Police Department, which was the first to incorporate a Tesla vehicle into its fleet in 2019, acquired its own Model Y in July but did not publicly announce the acquisition until November. The Westport Police Department was the first in the region to buy a Tesla, acquiring a Model 3 in December 2019.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleNewtown Savings Bank expanding into Bridgeport
Next articleHome unimprovement: Yonkers couple demands $1.8M from contractor
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here