Newtown Savings Bank expanding into Bridgeport

Newtown Savings Bank plans to open a new branch location in Bridgeport next year.

The branch, which will be the bank’s 15th, will be in Shoppers Fair Plaza at 104 Boston Ave.

“This is an exciting expansion for us, as it will bolster our existing residential lending and business banking efforts in Bridgeport as well as of course our branch banking activities,” bank President and CEO Ken Weinstein said in a statement. “At this point we are anticipating a mid-2021 opening subject to regulatory approval and the pace of construction.”

Bridgeport has been the focus of the bank’s expansion plans for several years. Its board of directors added the city to its Community Reinvestment Bank assessment area in 2018,

“We determined that branch expansion into Bridgeport is a natural extension of our franchise and an opportunity to bring our community-focused banking approach to residents and businesses,” Chief Banking Officer Tony Giobbi said.