Bluebird Estate Sales to open Ridgefield consignment warehouse

Bluebird Estate Sales LLC is opening a new consignment warehouse on Jan. 3 at 15 Catoonah St. in Ridgefield.

The 3,053-square-foot warehouse will be at the former site of the Ridgefield Thrift Shop and will replace the company’s warehouse at 18 Old Mill Road in Redding, which closed earlier this month.

The company’s merchandise is obtained from Westchester and Fairfield County estate sales and ranges from jewelry and clothing to automobiles. In addition to its warehouse, Bluebird Estate Sales recently created an online auction page on the AuctionNinja.com website featuring lower priced and often esoteric items, including a portable typewriter and an Oscar Schmidt autoharp.