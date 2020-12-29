Westport’s Barnes & Noble moving to smaller store across town

Westport’s Barnes & Noble bookstore is moving from the Post Plaza Shopping Center to a smaller location in the downtown business district.

The bookstore has shut down the 55,530-square-foot location at 1076 Post Road East that it occupied since 1997 and will reopen in February in the 10,000-square-foot store at 76 Post Road East that was previously the home of Restoration Hardware, which went out of business earlier in the year. Due to its downsizing, the new store will not feature the in-store café that is a staple of most Barnes & Noble locations.

Westport is one of three Fairfield County localities where Barnes & Noble has a retail presence, with other stores in Danbury and Stamford.