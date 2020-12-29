Home Hudson Valley Newburgh’s Table 52 shuts down citing Covid

Newburgh’s Table 52 shuts down citing Covid

By
Phil Hall
-
The town of Newburgh restaurant Table 52 has permanently closed, with its owners blaming the demise on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The restaurant at 177 S. Plank Road (also known as Route 52) opened its doors on Nov. 11, 2019, with a menu featuring American-style family fare including burgers, sandwiches, salads and pasta. During the pandemic, the restaurant remained open for takeout and deliveries, but ultimately the economic trauma created by the health crisis proved fatal for its operations.

“We had a good run,” said the restaurant’s management on its Facebook page, “but Covid-19 got the best of us! It was all just too much for a new business! Thank you so much to our loyal customers, friends & especially our families … for supporting us this past year!”

The Facebook statement added one final request: “Please continue to support your local businesses – they need you now more than ever!”

Phil Hall
