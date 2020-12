One of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health insurers, Healthfirst, made a generous donation to Feeding Westchester in Elmsford, which helped Westchester County’s largest nonprofit hunger-relief organization provide nutritious meals for nearly 40,000 families (or 150,000 people) this holiday season. Its donation stocked Feeding Westchester’s Mobile Food Pantry and Fresh Market Program with more than 88,000 pounds of food….