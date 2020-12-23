Home Aviation American Airlines returns to Tweed Airport

American Airlines returns to Tweed Airport

Phil Hall
Two months after announcing the termination of service, American Airlines will resume flights at Tweed New Haven Airport beginning on Jan. 5.

American Airlines Tweed StewartAmerican Airlines had temporarily suspended service to Tweed and 14 airports from Oct. 7 to Nov. 3, citing “low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.” After the temporary suspension period ended, Tweed was one of three airports dropped by American from its routes.

The airline, which was the only commercial carrier operating at Tweed, will restore its New Haven to Philadelphia route that ran from 2013 until this summer, when it was replaced with twice-daily flights from Tweed to Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets for the Philadelphia flights go on sale starting Dec. 27.

“We are excited to welcome American Airlines back to New Haven,” Tweed-New Haven Executive Director Sean Scanlon said. “2020 has been a challenging year for aviation but we are confident that good things are ahead for both Tweed and air travel in 2021 and we look forward to working with our partners at American to meet the needs of our passengers as they begin to travel once again.”

