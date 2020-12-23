Webster Bank to close Norwalk and Stamford branches

Webster Bank has identified 16 Connecticut branches that it plans to close over the next six months, including two locations in Fairfield County.

The branches in the county that have been identified for closing are at 192 Westport Ave. in Norwalk and 760 Washington Blvd. in Stamford. Webster Bank did not give a timeline regarding when the branches will be shut down.

Earlier this month, the Waterbury-headquartered bank announced plans to close 27 branches across Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts as part of a cost-cutting strategy designed to reduce operational expenses by up to 10% before the end of 2021. Webster Bank has 177 branches across four states, and the closings will not include its branches in Westchester County.