The Westchester-based chain Bobo’s Cafe has opened its first Connecticut location at 32 Danbury Road in Ridgefield.

The new eatery is based at the site of Prime Taco, which closed in September after three years in business. Bobo’s Cafe specializes in deli-style sandwiches, salads, bowls, waffles and smoothies, and also provides catering services.

This is the fourth location for Bobo’s Cafe, which operates eateries in Somers, Chappaqua and Baldwin Place.