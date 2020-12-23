Seven-property portfolio in Stamford listed at $6.5M

A seven-property portfolio in the Waterside section of Stamford has been listed for sale at $6.5 million.

The property is on 1.41 acres and consists of a pair of two-story industrial buildings spanning 41,845 square feet, a pair of two-family residential buildings, a single-family residence and two contiguous parking lots.

The properties are within the R-5 – Multifamily, Medium Density Design District and the offering is dubbed the “Irving Avenue Portfolio” because all but one of the properties are directly on Irving Avenue; one of the industrial buildings is around the corner on Selleck Street.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is representing the unnamed seller in this transaction.