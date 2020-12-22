Consultant demands $10M over Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade services

A consultant that has provided security for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for decades claims that competitors coaxed Macy’s Corporate Services of Harrison into routing the business to themselves.

Noble-NY of Northport, Long Island, is seeking up to $10 million from Health Rover, Intelligent Crowd Solutions, Fishtech Security Consultants and Macy’s, in a lawsuit filed Dec. 11 in Westchester Supreme Court.

The defendants “embarked upon a surreptitious course of conduct,” the complaint states, to divert the business to themselves.

Noble-NY said it has been providing security for “high profile participants” in the annual parade for nearly 20 years. This year, it also got a contract to provide Covid-19 rapid testing and screening services for the parade.

Noble hired a recently formed company, Health Rover, of Baldwin, Long Island, that had depicted itself as licensed to perform the tests and as having the staff and equipment to do the job.

Health Rover signed a nondisclosure agreement, according to the lawsuit, and Noble shared confidential information.

Intelligent Crowd Solutions signed a confidential disclosure agreement with Noble, when Macy’s asked Noble to share Covid-19 testing protocols and methods with the Manhattan company.

On Nov. 19, a week before the parade, Macy’s drastically reduced Noble’s contracted services and access to the testing sites, and it allegedly hired Health Rover, Intelligent and Fishtech to provide the services.

Noble claims that members of Health Rover had secretly formed Fishtech, and that Health Rover, Intelligent and Fishtech used Noble’s confidential information to get the work.

Noble also claims that Health Rover was not licensed to perform Covid-19 testing when it agreed to provide the services.

Noble accuses Macy’s and Health Rover of breaches of contract. It is demanding unspecified damages from Macy’s and $1 million from Intelligent. It is demanding $1 million to $10 million from Health Rover, Intelligent and Fishtech for alleged interference with a contract and unfair competition.

The lawsuit also names as defendants Keith Brady, Brian Murphy and Edward Bennett, as member of Health Rover; Stuart Weiss as a member of Intelligent and as Macy’s medical consultant; and Gary Fischer as president of Fishtech.

A Macy’s spokesperson acknowledged a message but provided no comment. Health Rover and Intelligent did not respond to email messages. Efforts to contact Fishtech were unsuccessful.

Brooklyn attorney Anthony Genovesi represents Noble-NY.