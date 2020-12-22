AvalonBay Communities sells Avalon Stratford, second site in a week

Avalon Stratford, a 130-home apartment complex at 1000 Avalon Way in Stratford, has been sold for an undisclosed sum to Merion Realty Partners.

The transaction marks the second time this week that AvalonBay Communities has sold one of its Fairfield County apartment complexes. The earlier sale involved the Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road, a Wilton-based development that sold for $34.75 million.

The Avalon Stratford was built in 2014 and includes a fitness center, heated pool, playground and barbecue grills. The complex is being rebranded as the Merion Stratford.

CBRE represented AvalonBay Communities and procured the buyer in the sale.