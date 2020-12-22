Home Fairfield AvalonBay Communities sells Avalon Stratford, second site in a week

AvalonBay Communities sells Avalon Stratford, second site in a week

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Avalon StratfordAvalon Stratford, a 130-home apartment complex at 1000 Avalon Way in Stratford, has been sold for an undisclosed sum to Merion Realty Partners.

The transaction marks the second time this week that AvalonBay Communities has sold one of its Fairfield County apartment complexes. The earlier sale involved the Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road, a Wilton-based development that sold for $34.75 million.

The Avalon Stratford was built in 2014 and includes a fitness center, heated pool, playground and barbecue grills. The complex is being rebranded as the Merion Stratford.

CBRE represented AvalonBay Communities and procured the buyer in the sale.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleNorthwell Health begins using Moderna vaccine
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here