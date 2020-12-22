Connecticut joins regional plan to cut vehicle emissions; Critics warn of gas tax increase

Gov. Ned Lamont has joined a regional effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to reinvest millions of dollars a year toward cleaner transportation – an effort that could result in the first increase in the state’s gas tax since 2000, according to some critics.

Along with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, Lamont signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that pursues systematic and substantial reductions in motor vehicle pollution – the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions – and reinvests $300 million each year across those jurisdictions in cleaner transit, modern infrastructure, and healthier communities.

According to Lamont’s office, the bipartisan Transportation and Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P) will guarantee Connecticut at least a 26% reduction in carbon emissions from transportation from 2022 to 2032, and is anticipated to generate annual revenue of up to $89 million in 2023, increasing to as much as $117 million in 2032.

“Engaging in this way with my fellow governors and Mayor Bowser accomplishes goals we have set for Connecticut for years,” Lamont said. “Participating in the TCI-P will help grow our economy through a fresh injection of capital to provide for jobs and new infrastructure.

“This collaboration will cut our greenhouse gas emissions,” he continued, “and it will make our urban centers healthier, after decades of being adversely impacted by the emissions being released by traffic every day. Connecticut has always taken pride in our leadership role when it comes to climate, and when we can combine that with a stronger economy, fast transit systems, and regional cooperation, that’s a win for all of us.”

The TCI plan would place a cap on emissions for gasoline producers and distributors, and require them to purchase carbon allowances. The resulting funds, which TCI estimates to be nearly $7 billion a year, would then be distributed to participating states to invest in electric cars, buses, bike paths and “climate justice” initiatives.

However, according to TCI’s own calculations, the plan would add as much as 17 cents to the price of a gallon of gasoline, as gas producers and distributors pass their costs on to consumers. That would cost the average Connecticut family $258 per year, according to an analysis by the Wilmington, Delaware-based Caesar Rodney Institute’s Center for Energy and Environment.

Connecticut’s gas tax currently is 35.75 cents per gallon.

The Connecticut Energy Marketers Association and Connecticut Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) have decried the TCI-P plan.

“Merry Christmas, Connecticut!” Kelly said in a statement. “On the Monday before Christmas, Gov. Lamont has given a lump of coal to middle-class families. This tax hike will burden middle-class families’ budgets at the absolute worst possible time without improving our aging transportation infrastructure. His holiday gift to Connecticut families is new and higher taxes.”

Bureau Chief Kevin Zimmerman contributed to this report.