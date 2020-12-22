Rockland County enacts ‘best value’ award system for contract bidding

Rockland County Executive Ed Day has signed a law that takes into consideration “best value” for hiring vendors on county-related purchase contracts.

According to a statement issued by Day’s office, the law enables the county to award contracts on factors other than the lowest bids, including whether the bidder is a locally based minority- or woman-owned business enterprise.

The process also allows the county to make purchases from national buying cooperatives that have also been awarded by best value.

Prior to the law, the county could not buy equipment, supplies and services over the statutory bid limit from these cooperatives.

Day’s office stated the best value system is not intended to replace low bid awards, but will be used “when appropriate” during competitive bidding processes.

“I am glad that the legislative majority finally held a public hearing and actually held a vote on this local law,” Day said. “I have filed numerous versions of this law, the first in 2015 with this version submitted in 2018, and its passage is long overdue.”

However, Day added that Chairman of the County Legislature Alden H. Wolfe insisted on including a “sunset clause” in the law that will force its expiration in three years.

“It is unfortunate that the chairman would put an expiration date on a law that will assist local, women, and minority owned businesses but we will show him the clear savings and economic benefits of making the use of Best Value permanent,” Day said.