Ridgefield’s WAXB-AM switches to Spanish-language format

WAXB-AM, a Berkshire Broadcasting radio station licensed to Ridgefield, has changed its format from classic rock to Spanish-language programming.

The station, which is now being branded as “Juan 850AM,” is the first Spanish-language station based in the Greater Danbury market. WAXB-AM has a 2,500-watt daytime signal that covers Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut and can be heard in New York across Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties and on the north shore of Long Island.

This is the second time in 2020 that WAXB switched formats – in February, it moved from its “B94.5” brand of classic hits to the “94.5 The Hawk” brand of classic rock. The “94.5 The Hawk” format will continue on WDAQ HD-4, a Berkshire Broadcasting station licensed in Danbury that will now become the originating station for FM translator W233CF.

“Greater Danbury’s Hispanic population now accounts for 16% of Nielsen’s 12+ market total,” said Berkshire Broadcasting President and CEO Irv Goldstein. “That’s a segment that can no longer be ignored, especially with an ever-increasing buying power and a strong loyalty to radio.”