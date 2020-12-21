Connecticut approves distribution of Moderna vaccine

Gov. Ned Lamont has directed the Connecticut Department of Public Health to add Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine to the state’s ongoing vaccination program, following a recommendation from the governor’s Covid-19 Vaccine Advisory Group’s Science Subcommittee that it be authorized in the state.

The co-chairs of the subcommittee expressed in a report that it has full confidence in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval process and has no concerns about it moving forward.

Connecticut is expecting to receive about 63,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. Some 31,200 doses of the previously approved Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to the state since last Monday and another 24,375 doses of that company’s vaccine that are anticipated to arrive this week.

The vaccines are being administered to health care workers and medical first responders, as well as staff and residents of long-term care facilities, in the first phase of the state’s vaccination program,

“This is another important step forward in getting this vaccine to as many people in our state so that we can better manage this disease and prevent its spread,” Lamont said. “We’re doing everything we can to get as many doses to the people who need it most, and over the coming days and weeks we expect our supply to significantly grow.”