Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road sells for $34.75M

By
Phil Hall
-
Avalon Wilton Clarion PartnersAvalon Wilton on Danbury Road, a 100-unit apartment complex in Wilton, has been sold for $34.75 million.

The complex at 116 Danbury Road was built in 2011 and is one of two AvalonBay Communities in Wilton. The Danbury Road property features a fitness center, heated pool, playground and barbecue grills. Rents range from $2,215 per month for a single-bedroom unit to $2,965 per month for a three-bedroom unit.

CBRE represented AvalonBay Communities in selling the property and also procured the buyer, Clarion Partners of Manhattan.

Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
