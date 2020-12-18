$2.1 billion county budget approved; tax levy reduced by $1M for second consecutive year

The Westchester County Board of Legislators unanimously approved the $2.09 billion operating budget signed by County Executive George Latimer. The new budget is $15.7 million lower than the county’s last budget, and for the second consecutive year reduces the Westchester property tax levy by $1 million.

The Board also unanimously adopted 2021 County capital and special district budgets.

“2020 has tested us like never before,” Latimer said in a statement. “We have seen things this year that I pray we never see again. However, I knew despite all the economic challenges, the last thing I could do right now is raise taxes. I know many people are hurting, and I want them to know I am fighting for them.”

The 2021 budget includes an additional:

$5 million for economic development programs;

$5 million for housing assistance programs;

$2 million for food insecurity;

$1 million for emergency services response and PPE.

Before entering 2021, the 2020 budget year is scheduled to end with no layoffs, no furloughs, no service cuts and no borrowing for pension costs.

In addition, the county projects the sales tax will grow to $695 million in 2021, $46 million below the current budget.

While the 2021 budget does not assume any additional federal assistance for the county, it does anticipate a 20% reduction in state aid.