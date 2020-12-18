Luxury waterfront property in Norwalk sells for $53 million

The Sheffield SoNo, a 136-unit, luxury, transit-oriented apartment building with ground-floor office space located along the Norwalk waterfront, has been sold for $53 million.

Completed in 2007, the five-story Sheffield SoNo, at 55 and 77 North Water St., includes a 24-hour fitness club, outdoor grilling area, resident clubhouse, heated swimming pool, ButterflyMX Entry System, package concierge service, underground parking garage and bike storage.

JLL Capital Markets – led by Senior Managing Director Jose Cruz, Senior Directors Steve Simonelli and Michael Oliver, Senior Managing Director Kevin O’Hearn, Executive Managing Director Drew Saunders and Associate Nicholas Stefans — marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Avenue Realty Capital and Spirit Investment Partners. The buyer was not identified.

“We continue to see increasing demand from the investment community for well-located suburban Fairfield County properties,” Simonelli said. “The unique waterfront location and high quality of the asset were well received by both institutional and private investors.”