Connecticut lost 1,600 jobs in November

The Connecticut Department of Labor reported a statewide loss of 1,600 jobs in November, a relatively scant 0.1% drop but, nonetheless, the first decline in employment numbers since April.

Compared to last year, the state has recorded the loss of 96,500 positions, a 5.7% evaporation. Furthermore, the preliminary October 2020 job gain of 14,100 was revised downward by 2,600 jobs.

Private sector employment dropped 700 jobs (-0.05%) to 1,375,800 in November and is lower by 79,800 (-5.5%) jobs compared one year earlier. The government supersector shrank by 900 jobs (-0.4%) to a level of 220,200 and is now lower by 16,700 jobs (-7%) year-over-year.

Within Fairfield County, the Danbury area recorded an increase of 800 jobs (1.1%) in November, while the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor was down by 900 positions, a 0.2% dip.

“Federal government employment fell by 1,000 jobs as temporary census work ended,” said Patrick Flaherty, acting director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “In addition, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has led to a decrease in leisure and hospitality where accommodation and food service lost a portion of last month’s gains. Offsetting these declines, transportation and warehousing, which includes delivery services, grew in November and now employs more people than one year ago.”